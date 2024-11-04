The election this week appears to be a tossup, the outcome dependent on how a few swing states vote. The polls, whether national or focused on a single state, show totals for each candidate mostly within the margin
Weekly Market Pulse: Election Anxiety
Summary
- The betting markets that have emerged in this cycle offer a more direct measure, but they are thinly traded and susceptible to manipulation.
- The economic data has tracked a little better than expected and rates are now back where they started at the beginning of July; the growth scare has been fully reversed.
- You shouldn’t let your politics affect your investment strategy.
- Interest rates continued to rally last week, even in the face of fairly benign economic data.
