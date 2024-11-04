dentalcorp Holdings: Saved By The Government (Rating Upgrade)

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.35K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • dentalcorp Holdings is a fast-growing dental practice roll-up with 551 dental practices in its network.
  • Debt concerns have eased as the company has been paying down debts and fixing its interest rates.
  • The Canadian Federal Government's CDCP program is also boosting DNTL's growth rates.
  • I am raising DNTL to a buy as the stock appears to be in a primary bull-trend.
Dental Assistant Adjusting Overhead Light During Check Up On Patient

Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious initiation article on dentalcorp Holdings (OTCPK:DNTCF)(TSX:DNTL:CA), warning that the fast-growing dental practice roll-up may be expanding too fast and struggling with a mountain of debts.

However, since my article, DNTL has performed amazingly well, delivering

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.35K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DNTCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DNTCF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DNTL:CA
--
DNTCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News