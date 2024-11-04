So far, the Q3 earnings season has proven to be quite the turnaround quarter for a number of value-oriented, discarded growth stocks. Especially as we head into possible post-election volatility with an overheated S&P 500, I find these turnaround plays to be
Bandwidth: Sailing Higher On Strong Election Cycle Trends
Summary
- Bandwidth has shown a notable turnaround in Q3 with a 28% y/y revenue growth, driven partly by election-cycle messaging, and raised its FY24 outlook.
- Despite recent gains, Bandwidth remains a value stock with a 1.0x FY25 revenue multiple and a 6.5x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA multiple.
- The company’s net revenue retention rate rebounded to 117% in Q3, indicating strong customer usage and upsell, with further upside potential.
- Risks include potential revenue deceleration post-election and macro headwinds, but the stock's low valuation and growth resurgence make it a compelling buy.
