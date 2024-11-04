Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is a water technology company. Founded in 2011, Xylem is now a $32 billion (by market cap) major player in water technology that employs approximately 23,000 people. Xylem was technically founded in 2011 after being spun out from former parent
Xylem: Healthy Dividend Growth With Strong Long-Term Tailwinds
Summary
- Xylem provides water technology solutions for commercial and residential customers. The company benefits from an extremely favorable supply-demand setup and its roster of products designed to help with these water-related issues.
- Already, Xylem has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. The 10-year dividend growth rate is 11%, which is strong.
- Xylem has a very solid financial position. The long-term debt/equity ratio is 0.2, while the interest coverage ratio is nearly 17.
- The stock is about fairly priced, but it is possibly 3% undervalued.
Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income.
I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities.
Recommended For You
About XYL Stock
Compare to Peers