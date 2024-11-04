Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) is a closed-end fund that's evidently very popular among fixed-income investors, since it currently has an eye-popping dividend yield of 20.49%. The fund is a relatively new asset class, as it derives
Oxford Lane Capital: 20% Yield Isn't All It Seems - Better Alternatives Exist
Summary
- Oxford Lane Capital Corporation invests primarily in the riskiest part of CLO structures, the equity tranche, which offers high yields but absorbs losses first, making it highly vulnerable to increases in default rates.
- CLOs performed well during the 2008 crisis compared to CDOs, thanks to structured reinvestment strategies and protective tranches, though they remain sensitive to prolonged periods of high defaults.
- Despite a high 20% dividend yield, OXLC has historically underperformed broader indices like the S&P 500 due to high management fees and leverage, eroding returns and net asset value over.
- Given macroeconomic uncertainties and potential recessions, OXLC's short-term high yield is at risk, and low-cost dividend ETFs like SCHD may offer better returns with less volatility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.