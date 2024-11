Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXLC ) is a closed-end fund that's evidently very popular among fixed-income investors, since it currently has an eye-popping dividend yield of 20.49%. The fund is a relatively new asset class, as it derives

Wright's Research employs a disciplined, long-term approach rooted in contrarian thinking and unorthodox strategies. Our insights are grounded in fundamental analysis and the principles of value investing, allowing us to uncover overlooked opportunities and challenge prevailing market narratives. By prioritizing rational, forward-looking assessments, we aim to guide investors toward sustainable, value-driven decisions in an ever-evolving economic landscape.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.