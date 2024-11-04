H&R Block is a low-growth, highly stable and predictable business that offers a generous share buyback program while also paying a modest dividend to shareholders. The stock price has appreciated ~190% over the past 5 years after a period of zero growth for the
H&R Block: Still Some Room To Run, But Closer To Fair Value Now
Summary
- H&R Block is a highly stable, predictable business known for low growth but consistent profitability.
- Since CEO Jeff Jones took over in 2017, the company has re-focused on core tax services by integrating in-person and DIY services and developing mobile-first financial products.
- Despite competitive pressures, particularly from TurboTax in the DIY segment, H&R Block maintains a strong brand and extensive network, supporting high returns on invested capital.
