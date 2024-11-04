Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) recorded strong results in the third quarter, primarily due to its Medical segment. This, despite a challenging demand environment and headwinds from a business model transition in the Software segment. While the soft demand environment is likely to
Materialise: Strong Q3 Results Despite Ongoing Market Headwinds
Summary
- Materialise continues to grow on the back of its Medical segment, which is expanding at a rapid pace.
- Materialise's margins will continue to improve going forward, driven by a combination of revenue mix and economies of scale.
- The ACTech plant expansion will provide a material tailwind in 2025, although disruptions wrought by its startup are likely to negatively impact fourth quarter revenue.
- Despite the stock moving higher in recent weeks, Materialise remains deeply undervalued.
