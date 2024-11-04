As you surely know, the U.S. presidential election is this week. Early voting is underway across the country as the world watches the probabilities twist and turn. I try not to cover politics excessively, but I think I can bring you
Eye On The 2024 Election: The Balance Of Power And Your Money
Summary
- Investors are anxiously awaiting the results of this week's US presidential election.
- Pollsters are giving a slight advantage to Kamala Harris, while betting markets slightly prefer Trump.
- Balance of power in Congress probably matters more for policy than who wins the White House.
- My top picks for each likely balance of power scenario.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, PM, IJR, VEA, AVDV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.