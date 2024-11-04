Baron WealthBuilder Fund Q3 2024 Shareholder Letter

Dear Baron WealthBuilder Fund Shareholder:
Baron WealthBuilder Fund (MUTF:BWBIX, the Fund) had very good results over the prior quarter. In the past three months, the Fund gained 10.17% (Institutional Shares). This result significantly exceeded its large-cap dominated benchmark, the S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX, the Index), and the global MSCI ACWI Index (the Global Index). Those two indexes gained 5.89% and 6.61%, respectively. The Morningstar Aggressive Allocation Category Average (the Peer Group) increased 6.42%.*
The Fund has gained 12.51% since the start of 2024. While this return is respectable in most nine-month periods, it does meaningfully trail both the Index and the Global Index’s returns. Those two Indexes have gained 22.08% and 18.66%, respectively.
The Fund’s performance has stagnated over the prior three years, with an annual return of only 0.39%. Over the longer term, however, the Fund’s absolute performance is respectable. The Fund’s annualized return since its inception nearly seven years ago was 13.25%. However, this return trails the Index’s gain of 13.98%, but exceeds the Global Index’s increase of only 9.72%. The Fund remains the top fund in its Peer Group since inception.
As we have stated previously, our unique and consistent investment strategy has not changed since Baron WealthBuilder Fund’s or Baron Funds’ inception. And this investment strategy has remained consistent during the recent difficult market. We believe Baron Funds has the best long term track record out of major mutual fund families. Since their inceptions, 16 of 19 Baron mutual funds, representing 96.7% of Baron Funds’ AUM, have outperformed their primary benchmarks. And they compare favorably amongst their peer categories. Thirteen Funds, representing 95.6% of Baron Funds’ AUM, rank in the top 20% of their respective Morningstar categories. Eleven Funds, representing 82.3% of Baron Funds’ AUM, rank in the top 10% of their categories. This group includes Baron WealthBuilder Fund, which is the top fund in its Peer Group since its inception. We believe combining these Baron Funds into a single product should create a diversified growth equity portfolio that can produce impressive long-term results.
As of 9/30/2024 the Morningstar Aggressive Allocation Category consisted of 187, 183, 171, and 178 share classes for the 1-, 3-, 5-year, and since inception (12/29/2017) time periods. Morningstar ranked Baron WealthBuilder Fund Institutional Share Class in the 81st, 97th, 1st, and 1st percentiles, respectively. On an absolute basis, Morningstar ranked Baron WealthBuilder Fund Institutional Share Class as the 158th, 180th, 1st, and 1st best performing share class in its Category, for the 1-, 3-, 5-year, and since inception periods, respectively.
* As of 9/30/2024, the annualized returns of the Morningstar Aggressive Allocation Category Average were 27.38%, 5.44%, 9.98%, and 7.74% for the 1-, 3-, 5-year, and since inception (12/29/2017) periods, respectively.
Morningstar calculates the Morningstar Aggressive Allocation Category Average performance and rankings using its Fractional Weighting methodology. Morningstar rankings are based on total returns and do not include sales charges. Total returns do account for management, administrative, and 12b-1 fees and other costs automatically deducted from fund assets.
While we are pleased with Baron Funds’ historical results, we are disappointed, although not alarmed, by the recent 3-year performance. The low turnover strategy implemented by Baron Funds has previously resulted in similar stretches. However, we have not only endured analogous periods throughout many of the Baron Funds’ histories but have typically emerged with strong absolute and relative performance in subsequent years. Although there is no guarantee of future success, we believe this trend will continue.
The previous nearly two years have been exceedingly difficult for our style of investing as long-term owners of quality growth businesses. The Fund holds a balanced portfolio of quality growth businesses across market caps, sectors, and geographies. The U.S. economy has been challenged since the start of 2023. There have been high interest rates, high inflation, global unrest, and military conflicts. That macro backdrop has been harsh for the businesses held in the underlying Baron Funds. Customers at many service businesses had retreated causing revenue growth to moderate.
Table I. Performance Annualized for periods ended September 30, 2024
|Baron WealthBuilder FundRetail Shares1,2
|Baron WealthBuilder FundInstitutional Shares1,2
|Baron WealthBuilder FundTA Shares1,2
|S&P 500 Index1
|MSCI ACWI Index1
|Three Months3
|10.14%
|10.17%
|10.18%
|5.89%
|6.61%
|Nine Months3
|12.33%
|12.51%
|12.52%
|22.08%
|18.66%
|One Year
|25.13%
|25.36%
|25.37%
|36.35%
|31.76%
|Three Years
|0.13%
|0.39%
|0.37%
|11.91%
|8.09%
|Five Years
|14.69%
|14.97%
|14.96%
|15.98%
|12.19%
|Since Inception (December 29, 2017)
|12.98%
|13.25%
|13.24%
|13.98%
|9.72%
Performance listed in the above table is net of annual operating expenses. The gross annual expense ratio for the Retail Shares, Institutional Shares, and TA Shares as of December 31, 2023 was 1.47%, 1.22%, and 1.22%, respectively, but the net annual expense ratio was 1.44%, 1.19%, and 1.19% (includes acquired fund fees of 1.14%, net of expense reimbursements), respectively. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
(1)The S&P 500 Index measures the performance of 500 widely held large cap U.S. companies. The MSCI ACWI Index Net ('USD') is an unmanaged, free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index reflected in U.S. dollars that measures the equity market performance of large- and mid-cap securities across developed and emerging markets. MSCI is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks and copyrights related to the MSCI Indexes. The MSCI ACWI Index Net ('USD') and the Fund include reinvestment of dividends, net of foreign withholding taxes, while the S&P 500 Index includes reinvestment of dividends before taxes. Reinvestment of dividends positively impacts performance results. The indexes are unmanaged Index performance is not Fund performance. Investors cannot invest directly in an index.(2)The performance data in the table does not reflect the deduction of taxes that a shareholder would pay on Fund distributions or redemption of Fund shares.(3)Not annualized.
Suppliers had increased prices causing margins to be pressured. Higher interest rates have resulted in increased financing costs and raised the discount on future earnings. Investors gravitated towards mega-cap companies with AI opportunities. These businesses are largely underweighted in the Fund compared to the market cap weighted Index.
We believe these phenomena are temporary and we are beginning to see signs of a more typical macro environment that is favorable to our investment style. Inflation appears to have moderated. Interest rates were cut by 50 bps, and the Federal Reserve Chair has indicated steady cuts will persist. The soft landing the government is attempting to orchestrate may just occur.
As a result, we believe that company fundamentals and opportunities will again drive stock prices rather than macro concerns and a singular mega trend. In the current period, we had large gains from a diverse set of underlying Baron Funds. Our small-cap portfolios, led by Baron Growth and Discovery Funds, had some of our strongest returns. This small-cap portfolio category is the largest segment and accounts for 32.1% of net assets. Our more concentrated portfolios, like Baron Partners and Focused Growth Funds, also performed well as company specific results led to outsized gains. And the Fund’s largest returns came from its real estate portfolios, Baron Real Estate and Real Estate Income Funds. Lower rates should spur increased lease activity, deals, and valuations.
The Fund’s largest underlying holding, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), appreciated 32% in the quarter. Investors are again looking at the company’s potential rather than the near-term impact of the current macro environment. Investors have become comfortable that the previous periods’ vehicle delivery shortfalls were the result of affordability (financing related) rather than desirability. Purchases improved in the quarter as the Chinese economy improved. Investors have increased confidence that new model introductions next year will again spur a meaningful increase in units. We do not believe other traditional original equipment manufacturers (that have historically made only internal combustion engines) can compete with the functionality and price of the upcoming models. Additionally, the dynamic company has remarkably improved on new services and products related to autonomous driving, robotics, and energy storage. We remain very optimistic about the future for Tesla.
But other financial and steady growth businesses like Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE), Gartner, Inc. (IT), Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), MSCI Inc. (MSCI), and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) are large underlying holdings in the Fund and each appreciated double digits in the period. These five underlying positions combined for approximately 15% weighting of the Fund.
The three underlying companies that detracted the most from performance were The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), DexCom, Inc. (DXCM), and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Schwab has an ending weight of 0.9% while DexCom and CrowdStrike have a combined weight of only 0.3%. Schwab had been too aggressive during the COVID-19 pandemic’s (COVID) extraordinarily low-rate environment. Believing the rapid increase in client cash during the pandemic would be retained, the company purchased long-dated bonds. The subsequent swift rise in rates and clients seeking higher yielding alternatives caused Schwab to increase its short-term borrowings to meet client needs. Net interest margin was pressured. Today, the company is unwinding these borrowings. It has been a slower process than anticipated with clients having lower idle cash levels. But organic asset growth has continued, and we believe the net interest margin will eventually rebound to more normalized levels. The timing, however, may be slightly extended beyond previously stated expectations. CrowdStrike, a leading cybersecurity software company, declined because of a glitch related to the software’s configuration update for Microsoft systems. While the issue may pressure near-term results, we believe the company can maintain its premium positioning.
We encourage you to read the various Baron Funds’ quarterly letters to gain a deeper understanding of the underlying holdings and strategies that comprise Baron WealthBuilder Fund.
Table II. Baron Funds Performance as of September 30, 2024 Institutional Share Class Data
|% of Net Assets of Fund
|Third Quarter of 2024*
|Annualized 12/29/2017 to 9/30/2024
|Primary Benchmark
|Third Quarter of 2024*
|Annualized 12/29/2017 to 9/30/2024
|32.1%
|Small Cap
|4.8%
|Baron Discovery Fund
|13.55%
|10.29%
|Russell 2000 Growth Index
|8.41%
|7.17%
|14.5%
|Baron Growth Fund
|11.15%
|11.61%
|12.8%
|Baron Small Cap Fund
|9.68%
|11.25%
|6.6%
|Small/Mid Cap
|6.6%
|Baron Focused Growth Fund
|11.77%
|21.63%
|Russell 2500 Growth Index
|6.99%
|8.80%
|10.1%
|Mid Cap
|10.1%
|Baron Asset Fund
|8.34%
|11.04%
|Russell Midcap Growth Index
|6.54%
|11.25%
|8.2%
|Large Cap
|3.3%
|Baron Durable Advantage Fund
|5.70%
|15.98%†
|S&P 500 Index
|5.89%
|13.78%†
|4.9%
|Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund
|3.57%
|12.36%
|Russell 1000 Growth Index
|3.19%
|17.61%
|18.7%
|All Cap
|5.0%
|Baron Opportunity Fund
|4.04%
|20.29%
|Russell 3000 Growth Index
|3.42%
|16.95%
|13.7%
|Baron Partners Fund
|13.94%
|23.06%
|Russell Midcap Growth Index
|6.54%
|11.25%
|9.6%
|Non-U.S./Global
|2.9%
|Baron Emerging Markets Fund
|9.07%
|1.42%
|MSCI Emerging Markets Index
|8.72%
|2.69%
|3.7%
|Baron Global Advantage Fund
|5.55%
|7.88%†
|MSCI ACWI Index
|6.61%
|9.29%†
|3.0%
|Baron International Growth Fund
|8.07%
|4.30%
|MSCI ACWI ex USA Index
|8.06%
|4.88%
|14.7%
|Sector
|2.9%
|Baron FinTech Fund
|12.52%
|11.86%†
|FactSet Global FinTech Index
|12.21%
|4.58%†
|2.9%
|Baron Health Care Fund
|5.81%
|12.79%†
|Russell 3000 Health Care Index
|6.74%
|10.10%†
|6.6%
|Baron Real Estate Fund
|17.89%
|11.58%
|MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index
|9.40%
|7.36%
|2.3%
|Baron Real Estate Income Fund
|16.25%
|3.67%†
|MSCI US REIT Index
|15.79%
|5.14%†
* Not annualized. † Performance is calculated from the time the Fund was added to Baron WealthBuilder Fund: Baron Durable Advantage Fund – 3/13/2018; Baron Global Advantage Fund – 1/9/2018; Baron FinTech Fund – 2/27/2020; Baron Health Care Fund –10/18/2018; and Baron Real Estate Income Fund – 5/17/2021.
Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The indexes are unmanaged. The index performance is not Fund performance; one cannot invest directly into an index.
Fund of Funds Structure and Investment Strategy
The Fund is a compilation of our Baron Funds and provides broad equity exposure. All underlying Baron Funds follow a consistent investment philosophy and process. We do not try to mimic the indexes, and we do not alter our strategy to coincide with short-term macro events that we regard as unpredictable. We remain focused on underlying business fundamentals.
We believe small- and mid-cap growth stocks offer attractive return potential relative to their risk over the long term. Small- and mid-cap businesses represent 64.7% of the Fund (compared to only 18.8% for the Index). While our small- and mid-cap growth investments have been successful over our Firm’s 42-year history, these styles are occasionally out of favor. The past few years have been one of these environments. Large-cap growth companies have outperformed small-cap growth companies this year and in many instances over the last decade. Since the Fund’s inception nearly 7 years ago the 1-year rolling monthly returns of the Russell 1000 Growth Index have outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index 79% of the time including 5 out of the past 6 calendar years.
Rather than only examining the Fund’s performance over a quarter or a year, we believe it is equally important to understand how the Fund has performed over the course of an economic cycle. COVID and subsequent Macro-Induced Market Rotation has been very difficult for small- and mid-sized growth companies. Investors have favored larger-cap, value- oriented businesses that are deemed safer during a time of uncertainty. We believe this offers a great opportunity for long-term investors to invest in small- and mid-cap growth businesses at attractive prices. Markets first peaked in late February 2020 before rapidly dropping as the economy braced for COVID. It recovered quickly followed by another sizable drop based on macroeconomic factors. Over the three years of COVID ended 12/31/2022, the Russell 2000 Growth Index, a small-cap growth index, gained only 1.96% on a cumulative basis. The Russell Midcap Growth Index fared better with a cumulative 3-year return of 12.00%. With that backdrop, the Fund performed better and appreciated 28.11%. We believe protecting and growing clients’ assets during this challenging period positions long-term investors well for meaningful appreciation once the macro landscape changes. Table III provides a more complete look at how the Fund and various indexes performed during the pandemic and its aftermath.
We do not yet know if the challenges caused by COVID will persist. Volatility has remained high, but we are hopeful that interest rate increases, policy factors, and COVID hangovers are ending. Global conflict has increased and geopolitics remains uncertain. But growth companies have recently begun to outperform value. So far, we are optimistic that companies will again be valued on their fundamentals rather than on macroeconomic concerns. We have started to see the performance of some individual securities diverge. This divergence of returns, we believe, should favor growth investors. Given our weightings, the Fund’s performance has trailed the large-cap benchmark since the start of this cycle. However, the Fund’s return has continued to meaningfully exceed small-cap growth indexes.
Table III. Cumulative performance throughout the pandemic and its aftermath
|Pre-COVID
|COVID Panic
|COVID New Normal
|Macro-Induced Market Rotation
|COVID Pandemic Cycle
|End of Pandemic to Present
|12/31/2019to2/19/2020
|2/19/2020to3/23/2020
|3/23/2020to11/18/2021
|11/18/2021to12/31/20222
|12/31/2019to12/31/2022
|12/31/2022to9/30/2024
|Baron WealthBuilder Fund (Institutional Shares)
|13.84%
|(38.48)%
|179.85%
|(36.64)%
|28.11%
|41.46%
|S&P 500 Index
|5.08%
|(33.79)%
|115.86%
|(16.91)%
|24.79%
|54.17%
|MSCI ACWI Index
|2.74%
|(33.64)%
|102.32%
|(18.44)%
|12.50%
|45.01%
|Russell 2000Growth Index
|5.09%
|(38.46)%
|129.58%
|(31.34)%
|1.96%
|34.35%
|Russell Midcap Growth Index
|6.97%
|(35.71)%
|134.05%
|(30.42)%
|12.00%
|42.12%
|Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The indexes are unmanaged. The index performance is not Fund performance. Investors cannot invest directly in an index.
Table IV. Performance based characteristics since inception through September 30, 2024
|Baron WealthBuilder Fund(Institutional Shares)
|S&P 500 Index
|Morningstar Aggressive Allocation Category
|Alpha (%) - Annualized
|-2.35
|0.00
|-4.59
|Beta
|1.19
|1.00
|0.92
|Sharpe Ratio
|0.49
|0.67
|0.33
|Standard Deviation (%) - Annualized
|22.42
|17.33
|16.38
|Upside Capture (%)
|107.40
|100.00
|81.11
|Downside Capture (%)
|115.26
|100.00
|98.44
|Source: FactSet SPAR. Except for Standard Deviation and Sharpe Ratio, the performance based characteristics above were calculated relative to the S&P 500 Index.
Table V. Sector exposures as of September 30, 2024
|Percent of Net Assets (%)
|S&P 500 Index Weight (%)
|MSCI ACWI Index Weight (%)
|Information Technology
|21.4
|31.7
|24.5
|Consumer Discretionary
|21.3
|10.1
|10.6
|Financials
|19.8
|12.9
|16.2
|Health Care
|10.9
|11.6
|10.9
|Industrials
|11.5
|8.5
|10.6
|Real Estate
|8.6
|2.3
|2.2
|Communication Services
|4.6
|8.9
|7.8
|Materials
|1.1
|2.2
|4.1
|Consumer Staples
|0.7
|5.9
|6.4
|Energy
|0.1
|3.3
|4.0
|Utilities
|0.0*
|2.5
|2.7
* Rounds to less than 0.1%.
Table VI. Fund of fund holdings as of September 30, 2024
|Percent of Net Assets (%)
|Baron Growth Fund
|14.5
|Baron Partners Fund
|13.7
|Baron Small Cap Fund
|12.8
|Baron Asset Fund
|10.1
|Baron Focused Growth Fund
|6.6
|Baron Real Estate Fund
|6.6
|Baron Opportunity Fund
|5.0
|Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund
|4.9
|Baron Discovery Fund
|4.8
|Baron Global Advantage Fund
|3.7
|Baron Durable Advantage Fund
|3.3
|Baron International Growth Fund
|3.0
|Baron Emerging Markets Fund
|2.9
|Baron Health Care Fund
|2.9
|Baron FinTech Fund
|2.9
|Baron Real Estate Income Fund
|2.3
Thank you for joining us as fellow shareholders in Baron WealthBuilder Fund. We continue to work hard to justify your confidence and trust in our stewardship of your hard-earned savings. We remain dedicated to giving you the information we would want if our roles were reversed. We hope this letter enables you to make an informed decision about whether this Fund remains an appropriate investment.
Respectfully,
Ronald Baron, CEO and Portfolio Manager | Michael Baron, Co-President and Portfolio Manager
Baron Funds (Institutional Shares) and Benchmark Performance 9/30/2024
|Average Annualized Returns (%)
|Fund/Benchmark
|Inception Date
|1 Year
|3 Years
|5 Years
|10 Years
|Since Inception
|Annual Expense Ratio
|Net Assets
Small Cap
|Baron Discovery Fund®
|9/30/2013
|23.12%
|(5.51)%
|10.82%
|12.00%
|12.45%
|
1.06%6
|$1.50billion
|Russell 2000 Growth Index
|27.66%
|(0.35)%
|8.82%
|8.95%
|8.47%
|Baron Growth Fund®
|12/31/1994
|15.92%
|0.77%
|10.77%
|11.33%
|12.81%
|
1.05%6
|$7.59billion
|Russell 2000 Growth Index
|27.66%
|(0.35)%
|8.82%
|8.95%
|7.92%
|Baron Small Cap Fund®
|9/30/1997
|29.25%
|1.75%
|12.41%
|11.16%
|10.44%
|
1.05%6
|$4.52billion
|Russell 2000 Growth Index
|27.66%
|(0.35)%
|8.82%
|8.95%
|6.44%
Small/Mid Cap
|Baron Focused Growth Fund®1
|5/31/1996
|24.46%
|4.90%
|26.13%
|17.23%
|13.48%
|
1.06%8
|$1.65billion
|Russell 2500 Growth Index
|25.20%
|(0.75)%
|9.75%
|9.98%
|8.22%
Mid Cap
|Baron Asset Fund®
|6/12/1987
|24.61%
|0.41%
|9.40%
|11.31%
|11.44%
|
1.05%6
|$4.44billion
|Russell Midcap Growth Index2
|29.33%
|2.32%
|11.48%
|11.30%
|10.34%
Large Cap
|Baron Durable Advantage Fund®
|12/29/2017
|40.46%
|14.42%
|18.80%
|16.52%
|
1.00%/0.70%6,10
|$472.27 million
|S&P 500 Index
|36.35%
|11.91%
|15.98%
|13.98%
|Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund®
|4/30/2004
|45.01%
|(1.05)%
|11.65%
|12.86%
|9.96%
|
0.78%/0.76%6,11
|$636.39 million
|Russell 1000 Growth Index
|42.19%
|12.02%
|19.74%
|16.52%
|12.27%
All Cap
|Baron Opportunity Fund®†
|2/29/2000
|44.24%
|3.49%
|21.15%
|17.27%
|9.86%
|
1.06%6
|$1.36billion
|Russell 3000 Growth Index
|41.47%
|11.31%
|19.09%
|16.04%
|7.48%
|Baron Partners Fund®3,4
|1/31/1992
|13.53%
|1.14%
|27.31%
|19.09%
|14.96%
|
1.99%8,9
|$6.48billion
|Russell Midcap Growth Index
|29.33%
|2.32%
|11.48%
|11.30%
|10.08%
Non-U.S./Global
|Baron Emerging Markets Fund®
|12/31/2010
|24.39%
|(3.54)%
|4.46%
|3.70%
|4.15%
|
1.11%8
|$4.02billion
|MSCI Emerging Markets Index
|26.05%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|4.02%
|2.62%
|MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Growth Index
|26.55%
|(1.62)%
|6.23%
|4.80%
|3.44%
|Baron Global Advantage Fund®
|4/30/2012
|29.75%
|(12.77)%
|6.91%
|9.93%
|10.97%
|
0.95%/0.91%8,12
|$560.75 million
|MSCI ACWI Index
|31.76%
|8.09%
|12.19%
|9.39%
|10.04%
|MSCI ACWI Growth Index
|36.45%
|7.18%
|14.70%
|11.78%
|11.87%
|Baron India Fund®
|7/30/2021
|32.88%
|(1.71)%
|(0.49)%
|
6.79%/1.20%14,15
|$7.42million
|MSCI AC Asia ex Japan/India Linked Index
|21.43%
|(1.37)%
|(1.92)%
|MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index
|28.95%
|0.62%
|(0.05)%
|MSCI India Index
|40.33%
|11.64%
|14.92%
|MSCI Emerging Markets Index
|26.05%
|0.40%
|(0.08)%
|Baron International Growth Fund®
|12/31/2008
|19.53%
|(4.63)%
|6.35%
|6.45%
|9.21%
|
0.98%/0.95%8,13
|$346.42 million
|MSCI ACWI ex USA Index
|25.35%
|4.14%
|7.59%
|5.22%
|7.31%
|MSCI ACWI ex USA IMI Growth Index
|26.16%
|0.43%
|7.15%
|5.98%
|7.99%
Sector
|Baron FinTech Fund®
|12/31/2019
|33.15%
|(1.08)%
|11.63%
|
1.21%/0.95%8,16
|$66.46million
|FactSet Global FinTech Index
|26.55%
|(6.12)%
|3.23%
|Baron Health Care Fund®
|4/30/2018
|20.94%
|0.45%
|14.91%
|13.02%
|
0.88%/0.85%8,17
|$238.25 million
|Russell 3000 Health Care Index
|22.63%
|5.88%
|12.49%
|11.47%
|Baron Real Estate Fund®
|12/31/2009
|37.27%
|4.11%
|15.61%
|10.96%
|14.16%
|
1.06%8
|$2.16billion
|MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index
|38.24%
|8.00%
|10.18%
|10.19%
|11.74%
|Baron Real Estate Income Fund®
|12/29/2017
|32.69%
|3.22%
|10.41%
|9.76%
|
0.96%/0.80%8,18
|$176.62 million
|MSCI US REIT Index
|32.74%
|3.73%
|4.24%
|5.74%
|Baron Technology Fund®
|12/31/2021
|51.76%
|5.58%
5.04%/0.95%8,19
|$40.88 million
|MSCI ACWI Information Technology Index
|48.35%
|10.43%
Equity Allocation
|Baron WealthBuilder Fund®
|12/29/2017
|25.36%
|0.39%
|14.97%
|13.25%
|
1.22%/1.19%8,20
|$550.72 million
|S&P 500 Index
|36.35%
|11.91%
|15.98%
|13.98%
Broad-Based Benchmarks5
|Russell 3000 Index
|35.19%
|10.29%
|11.48%
|12.83%
|S&P 500 Index
|36.35%
|11.91%
|15.98%
|13.38%
|MSCI ACWI Index
|31.76%
|8.09%
|12.19%
|9.39%
|MSCI ACWI ex USA Index
|25.35%
|4.14%
|7.59%
|5.22%
|MSCI Emerging Markets Index
|26.05%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|4.02%
(1)Performance reflects the actual fees and expenses that were charged when the Fund was a partnership. The predecessor partnership charged a 15% performance fee through 2003 after reaching a certain performance benchmark. If the annual returns for the Fund did not reflect the performance fee for the years the predecessor partnership charged a performance fee, returns would be higher. The Fund’s shareholders will not be charged a performance fee. The predecessor partnership’s performance is only for periods before the Fund’s registration statement was effective, which was June 30, 2008. During those periods, the predecessor partnership was not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and was not subject to its requirements or the requirements of the Internal Revenue Code relating to registered investment companies, which, if it were, might have adversely impacted its performance.(2)The since inception date for Russell Midcap Growth Index is 6/30/1987.(3)Performance reflects the actual fees and expenses that were charged when the Fund was a partnership. The predecessor partnership charged a 20% performance after reaching a certain performance benchmark. If the annual returns for the Fund did not reflect the performance fee for the years the predecessor partnership charged a performance fee, returns would be higher. The Fund’s shareholders will not be charged a performance fee. The predecessor partnership’s performance is only for periods before the Fund’s registration statement was effective, which was April 30, 2003. During those periods, the predecessor partnership was not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and was not subject to its requirements or the requirements of the Internal Revenue Code relating to registered investment companies, which, if it were, might have adversely impacted its performance.(4)While the Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, 54.8% of the Fund’s long holdings were invested in SMID, Mid and Mid/Large-Cap securities (as defined by Russell, Inc.) as of 9/30/2024 (SMID represents 16.3% of the portfolio and has market capitalizations between $5.2 – $15.8 billion; Mid represents 33.5% and has market capitalizations between $15.8 – $51.5 billion; Mid /Large represents 4.9% and has market capitalizations between $51.5 – $183.7 billion).(5)The Broad-Based Benchmark for Baron Discovery Fund, Baron Growth Fund, Baron Small Cap Fund, Baron Focused Growth Fund, Baron Asset Fund, Baron Partners Fund, and Baron Health Care Fund is Russell 3000 Index. The Broad-Based Benchmark for Baron Durable Advantage Fund, Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund, Baron Opportunity Fund, Baron FinTech Fund, Baron Real Estate Fund, Baron Real Estate Income Fund, Baron Technology Fund, and Baron WealthBuilder Fund is S&P 500 Index. The Broad- Based Benchmark for Baron Emerging Markets Fund is MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Broad-Based Benchmark for Baron International Growth Fund is MSCI ACWI ex USA Index. The Broad-Based Benchmark for Baron Global Advantage Fund, Baron FinTech Fund, Baron Technology Fund, and Baron WealthBuilder Fund is MSCI ACWI Index.(6)As of 9/30/2023.(7)Comprised of operating expenses of 1.04% and interest expense of 0.01%.(8)As of 12/31/2023.(9)Comprised of operating expenses of 1.04% and interest expense of 0.95%.(10)Gross annual expense ratio was 1.00%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.70% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers).(11)Gross annual expense ratio was 0.78%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.76% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers, including interest expense of 0.01%).(12)Gross annual expense ratio was 0.95%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.91% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers, including interest expense of 0.01%).(13)Gross annual expense ratio was 0.98%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.95% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers).(14)Based on estimated amounts for the current fiscal year.(15)Gross annual expense ratio was 6.79%, but the net annual expense ratio was 1.20% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers and expense reimbursements).(16)Gross annual expense ratio was 1.21%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.95% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers).(17)Gross annual expense ratio was 0.88%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.85% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers).(18)Gross annual expense ratio was 0.96%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.80% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers).(19)Gross annual expense ratio was 5.04%, but the net annual expense ratio was 0.95% (net of Adviser’s fee waivers and expense reimbursements).(20)Gross annual expense ratio was 1.22%, but the net annual expense ratio was 1.19% (includes acquired fund fees and expenses, net of the expense reimbursements).If a Fund’s historical performance was impacted by gains from IPOs there is no guarantee that these results can be repeated or that the Funds’ level of participation in IPOs will be the same in the future.
The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Adviser waives and/or reimburses or may waive or reimburse certain Funds expenses pursuant to a contract expiring on August 29, 2035, unless renewed for another 11-year term and the Funds' transfer agency expenses may be reduced by expense offsets from an unaffiliated transfer agent, without which performance would have been lower. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For performance information current to the most recent month end, visit BaronCapitalGroup.com or call 1-800-99-BARON.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the investment carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the Funds. You may obtain them from the Funds’ distributor, Baron Capital, Inc., by calling 1-800-99-BARON or visiting BaronCapitalGroup.com. Please read them carefully before investing.
Risks: All investments are subject to risk and may lose value.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the investment carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Funds. You may obtain them from the Funds’ distributor, Baron Capital, Inc., by calling 1-800-99-BARON or visiting BaronCapitalGroup.com. Please read them carefully before investing.
Risks: The Fund is a non-diversified fund because it invests, at any given time, in the securities of a select number of Baron mutual funds (the “Underlying Funds”), representing specific investment strategies. The Fund can invest in funds holding U.S. and international stocks; small-cap, small to mid-cap, large-cap, all-cap stocks; and specialty stocks. Each of the Underlying Funds has its own investment risks, and those risks can affect the value of the Fund’s investments and therefore the value of the Fund’s shares. To the extent that the Fund invests more of its assets in one Underlying Fund than in another, it will have greater exposure to the risks of that Underlying Fund. For further information regarding the investment risks of the Underlying Funds, please refer to the Underlying Funds’ prospectus.
The Fund may not achieve its objectives. Portfolio holdings are subject to change. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk.
Ranking information provided is calculated for the Institutional Share Class and is as of 9/30/2024. The number of share classes in each category may vary depending on the date that Baron downloaded information from Morningstar Direct. Morningstar calculates its category average performance and rankings using its Fractional Weighting methodology. Morningstar rankings are based on total returns and do not include sales charges. Total returns account for management, administrative, and 12b-1 fees and other costs automatically deducted from fund assets. The Morningstar Large Growth Category consisted of 1141, 1005, and 788, share classes for the 1-, 5-, and 10-year periods. Morningstar ranked Baron Opportunity Fund in the 18th, 5th, 5th, and 3rd percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 2/29/2000, and the category consisted of 569 share classes. Morningstar ranked Baron Partners Fund in the 100th, 1st, 1st, and 1st percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund converted into a mutual fund 4/30/2003, and the category consisted of 708 share classes. The Morningstar Mid Cap Growth Category consisted of 531, 476, and 378, share classes for the 1-, 5-, and 10-year periods. Morningstar ranked Baron Asset Fund in the 57th, 65th, 27th, and 12th percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 6/12/1987, and the category consisted of 60 share classes. Morningstar ranked Baron Growth Fund in the 93rd, 44th, 25th, and 2nd percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 12/31/1994, and the category consisted of 150 share classes. Morningstar ranked Baron Focused Growth Fund in the 59th, 1st, 1st, and 2nd percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund converted into a mutual fund 6/30/2008, and the category consisted of 410 share classes. The Morningstar Small Cap Growth Category consisted of 568, 517, and 398, share classes for the 1-, 5-, and 10-year periods. Morningstar ranked Baron Small Cap Fund in the 26th, 20th, 21st, and 8th percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 9/30/1997, and the category consisted of 228 share classes. Morningstar ranked Baron Discovery Fund in the 66th, 35th, and 6th percentiles for the 1-, 5-, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 9/30/2013, and the category consisted of 501 share classes. The Morningstar Real Estate Category consisted of 238, 210, and 152, share classes for the 1-, 5-, and 10-year periods. Morningstar ranked Baron Real Estate Fund in the 6th, 1st, 1st, and 1st percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 12/30/2009, and the category consisted of 169 share classes. Morningstar ranked Baron Real Estate Income Fund in the 55th, 2nd, and 2nd percentiles for the 1-, 5-, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 12/29/2017, and the category consisted of 211 share classes. The Morningstar Foreign Large Growth Category consisted of 402, 336, 224, and 239 share classes for the 1-, 5-,10-year, and since inception (12/31/2008) periods. Morningstar ranked Baron International Growth Fund in the 96th, 76th, 48th, and 21st, respectively. The Morningstar Diversified Emerging Markets Category consisted of 795, 639, 426, and 367 share classes for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception (12/31/2010) periods. Morningstar ranked Baron Emerging Markets Fund in the 40th, 73rd, 51st, and 10th, respectively. The Morningstar Health Category consisted of 174, 146, and 135 share classes for the 1-, 5-, and since inception (12/31/2018) periods. Morningstar ranked Baron Health Care Fund in the 58th, 3rd, and 1st, respectively. The discussions of the companies herein are not intended as advice to any person regarding the advisability of investing in any particular security. The views expressed in this report reflect those of the respective portfolio managers only through the end of the period stated in this report. The portfolio manager’s views are not intended as recommendations or investment advice to any person reading this report and are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions and Baron has no obligation to update them. This report does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities of Baron WealthBuilder Fund by anyone in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful under the laws of that jurisdiction to make such offer or solicitation.
Sharpe Ratio is a risk-adjusted performance statistic that measures reward per unit of risk. The higher the Sharpe ratio, the better a fund’s risk adjusted performance. Standard Deviation (Std. Dev) measures the degree to which a fund’s performance has varied from its average performance over a particular time period. The greater the standard deviation, the greater a fund’s volatility (risk).
BAMCO, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Baron Capital, Inc. is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA)
