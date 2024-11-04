Ventyx Biosciences: Ready To Escape "The Crash Cycle"

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
584 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Based on quatitative factors, Ventyx is similar to other issues I've rated here on Seeking Alpha that have outpaced the market.
  • Because of its extremely low valuation and strong financials, I see obvious potential for Ventyx to outperform the market.
  • Despite past troubles, management actions are addressing issues, though risks include volatility and the risk that drugs will not go commercial.

Big pharma concept

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I recently rated a small cap company called Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) a "Buy" here on Seeking Alpha. Since then, that stock has climbed ~71% and now will fail the buy screen that I generally run for issues of

This article was written by

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
584 Followers
I research small cap equities that show potential for outperforming the S&P 500 based on quantitative factors. My approach combines value, growth and certain technical aspects.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VTYX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VTYX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VTYX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News