PostNL N.V. (TNTFF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PostNL N.V. (OTCPK:TNTFF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Inge Laudy - Manager, Investor Relations

Pim Berendsen - Chief Financial Officer

Herna Verhagen - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Amy Li - UBS

Frank Claassen - Degroof Petercam

Michiel Declercq - KBC Securities

Marco Limite - Barclays

Marc Zwartsenburg - ING

Henk Slotboom - The Idea

Andre Mulder - Kepler Cheuvreux

Othmane Bricha - Bank of America

Stefano Toffano - ABN AMRO ODDO

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the PostNL Q3 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Inge Laudy, Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Inge Laudy

Thank you, Operator, and welcome to you all. We have published our Q3 2024 results earlier this morning, and as usually, we'll explain the set of results to you in this analyst call. With me in the room are Herna Verhagen, our CEO; and Pim Berendsen, our CFO. Pim will present the results to you and after that we will open the floor for Q&A where Herna and Pim will answer your questions.

But first I want to hand over to Herna. Please go ahead.

Herna Verhagen

Good morning to you all and I'm sure that you have seen the announcement of this morning about my step down as CEO of PostNL after twelve and a half years as of the AGM in 2025. It was a careful decision taken by me.

During my period as CEO, PostNL has turned into a provider of logistical e-commerce solution that combines