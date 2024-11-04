TNA: Small Caps Set To Benefit From Fed Tailwinds In Q4 2024
Summary
- The Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares ETF (TNA) seeks to deliver 300% of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 index.
- Russell 2000 companies issue more floating rate debt relative to S&P 500 components - a key tailwind during Fed easing.
- Lower valuations and a smaller payout ratio are likely to drive Russel 2000 outperformance over the medium term.
- The Russell 2000 is also less concentrated than the S&P 500 in its top ten positions.
- Key risks to consider include 300% daily leverage resulting in large drawdowns during bear markets, beta slippage in sideways markets, and US GDP growth prospects.
