TNA: Small Caps Set To Benefit From Fed Tailwinds In Q4 2024

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
735 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares ETF (TNA) seeks to deliver 300% of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 index.
  • Russell 2000 companies issue more floating rate debt relative to S&P 500 components - a key tailwind during Fed easing.
  • Lower valuations and a smaller payout ratio are likely to drive Russel 2000 outperformance over the medium term.
  • The Russell 2000 is also less concentrated than the S&P 500 in its top ten positions.
  • Key risks to consider include 300% daily leverage resulting in large drawdowns during bear markets, beta slippage in sideways markets, and US GDP growth prospects.

Background of bank"s interest rate cut concept, 3d rendering

mesh cube

Introduction

The Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TNA) has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) so far in 2024, delivering an ~8% total return against the ~21% gain for the S&P 500 tracking ETF:

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
735 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, and high-yield bonds, starting a fascination with markets and the economy that has not faded despite the years. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. On Seeking Alpha I mostly cover REITs and financials, with occasional articles on ETFs and other stocks driven by a macro trade idea.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TNA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TNA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TNA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News