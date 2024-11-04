I published my initial investment thesis for KE Holding (NYSE:BEKE) in July of 2024, and followed up with another article in August. In both articles, I’ve argued that BEKE is undervalued based on its moat
KE Holding: Recent Rally Has Priced In Stimulus Effect, Downgrade To 'Hold'
Summary
- BEKE's stock price has risen significantly since the Chinese government's stimulus package.
- The Chinese government's stimulus package has positive short-term effects but limited long-term effects.
- BEKE's valuation has reflected much optimism.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.