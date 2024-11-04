BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Bluth - Chief Communications Officer

Jon Stonehouse - CEO

Charlie Gayer - Chief Commercial Officer

Anthony Doyle - CFO

Helen Thackray - Chief R&D Officer

Jinky Rosselli - Chief Data and Insights Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Lenard - JPMorgan

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Stacy Ku - TD Cowen

Liisa Bayko - Evercore ISI

Gena Wang - Barclays

Serge Belanger - Needham & Company

Operator

Good day and Welcome to the BioCryst Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Bluth, Chief Communications Officer. Please go ahead.

John Bluth

Thanks, Dave. Good morning and welcome to BioCryst Third Quarter 2024 Corporate Update and Financial Results Conference Call. Today's press release and accompanying slides are available on our website. Participating with me today are CEO, Jon Stonehouse; CFO, Anthony Doyle; Chief Commercial Officer, Charlie Gayer; and Chief R&D Officer, Dr. Helen Thackray; and Chief Data and Insights Officer, Jinky Rosselli. Following our remarks, we'll answer your questions.

Today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements, including those statements regarding future results, unaudited and forward-looking financial information, as well as the company's future performance and or achievements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied in this presentation.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For additional information, including a detailed discussion of our risk factors, please refer to the company's documents filed with