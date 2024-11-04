Summary Xometry's digital platform connects 60,000 buyers with 3,500 suppliers, streamlining custom part sourcing with AI-powered quoting and supplier matching. The company has improved gross margins by 10% since its IPO and continues to enhance its pricing for complex parts. Xometry's market potential is significant, with a $200 billion custom-manufactured parts market and growing large-account customer base, including NASA and SpaceX. Despite a significant stock drop, Xometry meets growth targets and is expected to generate profits soon, with substantial upside potential in share price.
Xometry (
Xometry's network connects approximately 60,000 buyers with 3,500 suppliers.
Xometry’s digital platform allows buyers to
