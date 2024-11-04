On September 12, 2024, I wrote an article about Roundhill's S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) and rated it a Buy due to its solid performance. Since then, many people have asked me for my
QDTE: Buy This As An Income Enhancer And Beware The Risks
Summary
- QDTE's 30%+ yields and its outperformance compared to its underlying index, the NASDAQ 100, as a covered call ETF makes this fund worth considering.
- 0DTE options have higher win percentages than monthly and will consistently capture more upside.
- While its synthetic covered call strategy is what led it to outperform the NASDAQ 100, it does pose as a more significant risk compared to traditional covered calls.
- The fund has also experienced small NAV erosion, but this can be neutralized through reinvesting a portion of your dividends while maintaining high take-home distributions.
- I would Buy this fund in a small position as an income enhancer.
