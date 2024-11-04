TriMas Corporation (TRS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sherry Lauderback - Vice President, Investor Relations

Thomas Amato - President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Mell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the TriMas Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Sherry Lauderback, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Sherry Lauderback

Thank you, and welcome to TriMas Corporation's third quarter 2024 earnings call.

Participating on the call today are Thomas Amato, TriMas' President and CEO; and Scott Mell, our Chief Financial Officer. We will provide our prepared remarks on our third quarter results and outlook, and then we will open up the call for questions.

In order to assist with the review of our results, we have included today's press release and presentation on our company website at trimas.com, under the Investors section. In addition, a replay of this call will be available later today by calling 877-660-6853 with a meeting ID of 13749560.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our Form 10-K and our Form 10-Q to be filed later today for a list of factors that could cause our results to differ from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements. Also, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. We would also direct your