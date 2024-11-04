Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jackie McConagha - SVP, IR

Anthony Capuano - President & CEO

Leeny Oberg - CFO & EVP, Development

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities

Richard Clarke - Bernstein

Robin Farley - UBS

Joe Greff - JPMorgan

Brandt Montour - Barclays

David Katz - Jefferies

Dan Politzer - Wells Fargo

Michael Bellisario - Baird

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Smedes Rose - Citi

Lizzie Dove - Goldman Sachs

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to today's Marriott International Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, the floor will be opened for questions. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Jackie McConagha, Senior [Technical Difficulty]

Jackie McConagha

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Marriott's third quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call with me today are Tony Capuano, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Leeny Oberg, our Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President, Development ; and Betsy Dahm, our Vice President of Investor Relations.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that many of our comments today are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, which could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by our comments.

Unless otherwise stated, our RevPAR, occupancy, average daily rate and property level revenues reflect system wide constant currency results for comparable hotels and all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Statements in our comments