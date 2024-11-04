Cross-Asset Volatility: Cross-asset volatilities were mixed last week with the implied volatilities across all major asset classes continuing to trade at 90+ percentile highs. The most notable development across the assets was in the interest rate volatility space, where a disappointing
T-1: Election Risk Premium Surges Into U.S. Elections
Summary
- A disappointing jobs number and lingering signs of inflation continued to drive the VIXTLT Index to one-year highs.
- Equity vol-of-vol remains high, with the VIX index travelling 4 vol pts over the course of the week. Despite the high vol of vol over the course of the week, the current level of the VIX is exactly in line with the pre-established skew.
- With a week left to go till Election Day, Nate Silver currently sees a slight edge for Harris nationwide but increased momentum for Trump both nationwide and in four battleground states.
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.
Recommended For You
About SPX Ticker
Compare to Peers