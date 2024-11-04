Frontdoor, Inc. (FTDR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:16 AM ET

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call

November 4, 2024, 8:30 a.m. ET

Company Participants

Bill Cobb - CEO

Jessica Ross - SVP & CFO

Matt Davis - VP, IR & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Cory Carpenter - J.P. Morgan

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer

Sergio Segura - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jeff Schmitt - William Blair

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Operator

Matt Davis

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Frontdoor's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call, and a special thank you for joining the Monday before the election. Joining me today are Frontdoor's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Cobb, and Frontdoor's Chief Financial Officer, Jessica Ross. The press release and Slide presentation that will be used during today's call can be found on the Investor Relations section of Frontdoor's website, which is located at located at investors.Frontdoorhome.com. There is also additional detail about our Frontdoor brand at frontdoor.com and in our new mobile app that you can download in the App Store and at Google Play.

As stated on Slide 3 of the presentation, I'd like to remind you that this call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed here today. These risk factors are explained in detail in the company's filings with the SEC. Please refer to the