QQQX: High Fees And Volatility Are Offset By Large Discount To NAV

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
1.52K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund seeks to deliver attractive returns with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100.
  • QQQX has struggled to deliver less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 historically.
  • The fund has a high expense ratio compared to other similar products.
  • I view the fund's current discount to NAV as adequate compensation for other negatives.
  • I am initiating the fund with a Hold rating.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

The Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") which aims to deliver an attractive level of total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100.

QQQX began trading in January 2007 and currently has

This article was written by

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
1.52K Followers
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company focused on delivering investing insights on single stocks, ETFs, and CEFs. Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QQQX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on QQQX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News