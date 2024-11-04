Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 04, 2024 3:11 PM ETEnfusion, Inc. (ENFN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.98K Followers

Q3: 2024-11-04 Earnings Summary

EPS of - misses by $0.06 | Revenue of - (-100.00% Y/Y) misses by $52.17M

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Wright - Head, IR
Oleg Movchan - Chief Executive Officer
Bradley Herring - Chief Financial Officer
Neal Pawar - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Infante - Morgan Stanley
Dylan Becker - William Blair
Parker Lane - Stifel
Kevin McVeigh - UBS
Elise Kenner - JP Morgan
Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs
Koji Ikeda - Bank of America
Crispin Love - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Enfusion’s Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Following speakers’ remarks, we will open the floor for questions. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Wright, Head of Investor Relations to begin.

Bill Wright

Good morning, and thank you, operator. We welcome you to Enfusion's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Hosting today's call are Oleg Movchan, Enfusion's Chief Executive Officer; Brad Herring, Enfusion's Chief Financial Officer; and Neal Pawar, Enfusion's Chief Operating Officer. Please note our, Quarterly Shareholder Letter, which includes our quarterly financial results has been posted to our Investor Relations website.

I would like to remind you that today's call may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our filings with the SEC, which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements we make today. These forward-looking statements speak only as of today, and the company does not assume any obligation or intend to update them following today's call, except as required by law.

Recommended For You

About ENFN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENFN

Trending Analysis

Trending News