Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2024 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jamie Buckland - VP, IR
Andy Inglis - Chairman and CEO
Neal Shah - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Charles Meade - Johnson Rice
Bob Brackett - Bernstein Research
Matthew Smith - Bank of America
Mark Wilson - Jefferies
Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Stella Cridge - Barclays
Operator
Good day, everyone. And welcome to the Kosmos Energy's Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.
At this time, let me turn the call over to Jamie Buckland, Vice President, Investor Relations at Kosmos Energy.
Jamie Buckland
Thank you, operator, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. This morning, we issued our third quarter 2024 earnings release. This release and the slide presentation to accompany today's call, are available on the Investor's page of our website. Joining me on the call today to go through the materials are Andy Inglis, Chairman and CEO; and Neal Shah, CFO.
During today's presentation, we will make forward-looking statements that refer to our estimates, plans and expectations. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially due to factors we note in this presentation and in our U.K. and SEC filings. Please refer to our annual report, stock exchange announcement and SEC filings for more details. These documents are available on our website.
At this time, I'll turn the call over to Andy.
Andy Inglis
Thanks, Jamie, and good morning and afternoon to everyone. Thank you for joining us today, for our third quarter results call.
I'll start today's call by looking at the operational momentum, and enhance financial resilience we have built across the business, during the quarter. I'll then hand over to Neal to look at the numbers in more detail, touching on some of the
- Read more current KOS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts