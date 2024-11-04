Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is a leading global producer of photomasks, which are high-precision quartz or glass plates housing microscopic images of electronic circuits. These photomasks play a pivotal role both in semiconductor and flat panel display production, serving to imprint
Photronics: Pull-Back On Soft Near-Term Demand Creates Long-Term Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Significant revenue and profit growth between 2020 and 2023 drove the stock price above the $30-mark earlier this year.
- Following several earnings misses caused by softer than expected photomask demand in 2024, PLAB stock is down close to -30% YTD.
- Mid- and longer-term growth and profitability trends seem to be intact, as Photronics is well positioned to capitalize on secular tailwinds.
- Despite near-term risks, I reiterate my fair value of $36 (range of $31 to $40) with a "Buy" rating for long-term oriented investors.
- Due to short-term uncertainties, I continue to sell out-of-the-money puts around $20, generating steady cashflows while aiming to build a position at a good price.
