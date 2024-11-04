Photronics: Pull-Back On Soft Near-Term Demand Creates Long-Term Buying Opportunity

Nov. 04, 2024 4:51 PM ETPhotronics, Inc. (PLAB) Stock
Stock Research Platform profile picture
Stock Research Platform
169 Followers

Summary

  • Significant revenue and profit growth between 2020 and 2023 drove the stock price above the $30-mark earlier this year.
  • Following several earnings misses caused by softer than expected photomask demand in 2024, PLAB stock is down close to -30% YTD.
  • Mid- and longer-term growth and profitability trends seem to be intact, as Photronics is well positioned to capitalize on secular tailwinds.
  • Despite near-term risks, I reiterate my fair value of $36 (range of $31 to $40) with a "Buy" rating for long-term oriented investors.
  • Due to short-term uncertainties, I continue to sell out-of-the-money puts around $20, generating steady cashflows while aiming to build a position at a good price.

Electronics worker checking small electronic chips in clean room laboratory, close up

Monty Rakusen

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is a leading global producer of photomasks, which are high-precision quartz or glass plates housing microscopic images of electronic circuits. These photomasks play a pivotal role both in semiconductor and flat panel display production, serving to imprint

This article was written by

Stock Research Platform profile picture
Stock Research Platform
169 Followers
Stock Research Platform (SRP) is run by an experienced full-time CFO and equity investor with a passion for researching stocks to find asymmetric investment opportunities. SRP is screening the market for companies with a strong balance sheet, a sustainable growth pathway, and a valuation that offers significant upside potential with limited downside risk. SRP articles reflect the author's personal opinion on stocks at the time of research, and are not investment advice. Everyone’s investment goals and risk tolerance are different, so please do your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLAB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLAB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLAB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLAB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News