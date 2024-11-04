Disney Is Heading Into Earnings: Challenges, Legacy, And The Path Forward

Summary

  • Disney's stock has stagnated, increasing only 6.02% over the last decade compared to the S&P 500's 186.94% gain, disappointing long-term investors.
  • The company is challenged to match growing consumer expectations with compelling new content, overcoming difficulties in certain segments.
  • There are optimistic developments, though, that give consumers and investors hope for Disney's ability to get back on track.
  • With the profitability of the DTC business nearing, expanding franchises, and sports gaining momentum, the demand for stock after earnings might be high.
Disney's Stagnantion

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) - the company and the brand that shaped hundreds of millions of lives has been facing challenges for quite a while. A failed succession of the beloved CEO Bob Iger, controversial decisions of his successor, a dividend suspension, and

Long-term equity investor with a main focus on technology and consumer discretionary sectors with a high long-term growth potential.Highly-selective when making investments.

