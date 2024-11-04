Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 4, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Good morning and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With me on the call are Stuart Essig, Executive Chairman; Jan De Witte, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lea Knight, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our third quarter 2024 financial results. The release and corresponding earnings presentation, which we will reference during the call, are available at integralife.com under Investors, Events and Presentations in a file named Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Presentation.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that many of the statements made during this call may be considered forward-looking. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC and in the release. Also in our prepared remarks, we will reference reported and organic revenue growth and organic revenue growth excluding Boston. Organic revenue growth excludes the effects of foreign currency, acquisitions, and divestiture. Organic revenue growth, excluding Boston, excludes revenues from products manufactured in our Boston facility in both periods. Management believes that excluding revenue from all products manufactured at the Boston plant through the third quarter provides useful information when evaluating the company's organic growth because of the unusual nature of the manufacturing stoppage and voluntary global recall impact,. Unless otherwise stated, all disaggregated and