Palantir Q3: Customers Embracing Newest AIP Platform
Summary
- Palantir Technologies Inc.'s partnership with L3Harris Technologies enhances its market leadership in the US defense sector, integrating AIP with advanced defense solutions.
- Palantir reported 30% revenue growth in Q3, driven by strong performance in US commercial and government markets, raising full-year guidance.
- I forecast 35% growth in Palantir's commercial business and 20% in government business, driven by AI adoption and strategic partnerships.
- I reiterate a “Buy” rating for PLTR stock with a fair value of $55 per share, supported by robust growth and margin expansion.
