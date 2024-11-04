Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jen Belodeau - Investor Relations

Brian Coleman - President & Chief Executive Officer

Brian Bertaux - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum

Austin Moeller - Canaccord

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Hudson Technologies Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jen Belodeau. You may begin.

Jen Belodeau

Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to our conference call to discuss Hudson Technologies' financial results for third quarter 2024.

On the call today are Brian Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Bertaux, Hudson's CFO.

I'll now take a moment to read the safe harbor statement. During the course of this conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations, opinions or predictions about the future are forward-looking statements. Although they reflect our current expectations and are based on our best view of the industry and of our businesses as we see them today, they are not guarantees of future performance.

Please understand that these statements involve a number of risks and assumptions, and since these elements can change and, in certain cases, are not within our control, we would ask that you consider and interpret them in that light. We urge you to review Hudson's most recent Form 10-K and other subsequent SEC filings for a discussion of the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our business and our performance and of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially.

With that out of the way, I will