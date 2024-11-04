Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chelsea Heffernan - Vice President, Investor Relations

John Forsyth - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ulf Habermann - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna

Tore Svanberg - Stiefel

Thomas O'Malley - Barclays

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cirrus Logic Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Q&A Session. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After a brief statement, we will open up the call for questions from analysts. Instructions for queuing up will be provided at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Chelsea Heffernan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Heffernan, you may now begin.

Chelsea Heffernan

Thank you and good afternoon. Joining me on today's call is John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ulf Habermann, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Today at approximately 4:00 pm Eastern Time, we announced our financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2025. A shareholder letter discussing our financial results, the earnings press release, and the webcast of this Q&A session are all available at the company's Investor Relations' website. This call will feature questions from the analysts covering our company.

Additionally, the results and guidance we discuss on this call will include non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release, and are all available on the company's Investor Relations' website.

Please note that during this session, we may make projections and other forward-looking statements that