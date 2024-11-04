WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call November 4, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Posen - Vice President and Head, Investor Relations

Teresa Elder - Chief Executive Officer

John Rego - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Batya Levi - UBS

Brandon Nispel - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Hello and welcome to the WideOpenWest Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Posen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Andrew Posen

Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining WOW’s third quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today is Teresa Elder, WOW’s Chief Executive Officer; and John Rego, WOW’s Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during our call, we will make some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy and other matters relating to our business.

These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual operating results, financial position or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could affect our financial results or cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as the Forward-Looking Statements section of our press release.

In addition, please note that on today’s call and in the press release we issued this afternoon, we may refer to