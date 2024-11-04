Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Julie Cameron-Doe - CFO

Craig Billings - CEO

Brian Gullbrants - COO, North America

Conference Call Participants

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

Joe Greff - JPMorgan

John DeCree - CBRE

Robin Farley - UBS

Dan Politzer - Wells Fargo

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

David Katz - Jefferies

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Operator

Welcome to the Wynn Resorts' Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All participants are on a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session of today’s conference. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I will now turn the line over to Julie Cameron-Doe, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Julie Cameron-Doe

Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. On the call with me today are Craig Billings; and Brian Gullbrants in Las Vegas. Also on the line are Linda Chen, Frederic Luvisutto, and Jenny Holaday. I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements under Safe Harbor Federal Securities laws and those statements may or may not come true.

I will now turn the call over to Craig Billings.

Craig Billings

Thanks Julie and good afternoon. As always, thank you for joining us today.

It's about a month ago that we had the opportunity to host many of the folks on this call here at Wynn Las Vegas to take you through our business in general and Wynn Al Marjan Island in particular. It was great to see you all, and I hope that our confidence in our current business and in our development pipeline came through.

Our leadership position in the world's most attractive gaming markets, our targeted investments in our existing properties, and our development in the UAE all