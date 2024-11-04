Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bobby Lavan – Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Shannon – Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Lev Ekster – President

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Boss – JPMorgan

Steven Wieczynski – Stifel

Randy Konik – Jefferies

Ian Zaffino – Oppenheimer

Jeremy Hamblin – Craig-Hallum

Jason Tilchen – Canaccord Genuity

Eric Wold – B. Riley

Eric Handler – ROTH Capital

Michael Kupinski – NOBLE Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is John, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Bowlero First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bobby Lavan, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Bobby Lavan

Good afternoon to everyone on the call. This is Bobby Lavan, Bowlero's Chief Financial Officer. Welcome to our conference call to discuss Bowlero's first quarter 2025 earnings. Today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the period ended September 29, 2024. A copy of the press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website. Joining me on the call today are Thomas Shannon, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Lev Ekster, our President. I would like to remind you that during today's conference call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore, one should not place undue reliance on them.

Forward-looking statements are also subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from