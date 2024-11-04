ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Frasch - Senior Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

James Reinhart - Co-Founder and CEO

Sean Sobers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Bernie McTernan - Needham & Company

Dylan Carden - William Blair

Operator

Please note today’s call will be recorded and we will be standing by if you should need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn today’s conference over to Lauren Frasch. Please go ahead.

Lauren Frasch

Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us on today’s conference call to discuss ThredUp third quarter 2024 financial results. With me are James Reinhart, ThredUp CEO and Co-Founder; and Sean Sobers, CFO.

We posted our press release and supplemental financial information on our Investor Relations website at ir.thredup.com. This call is being webcast on our IR website and a replay of this call will be available on the site shortly.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our earnings guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year of 2024, future financial performance, market demand, growth prospects, business strategies and plans, investments in AI technologies, the company's intention to exit the European market and to seek strategic alternatives for its European business and our ability to cost-effectively attract new buyers.