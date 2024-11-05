Block Appears To Be An Intriguing Bet Ahead Of Q3 Earnings Event

Nov. 05, 2024 1:04 AM ETBlock, Inc. (BSQKZ) Stock, SQ Stock
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.95K Followers

Summary

  • Block plans to publish its Q3 results on the 7th of November after market hours, and we touch upon some of the important sub-plots of the earnings event.
  • Valuations look cheap, particularly in light of management's OPEX control and healthy EBITDA dynamics through the next year.
  • SQ, which doesn't have the greatest earnings track record, has little wiggle room to go wrong as estimates for Q3 have been lifted by 4% over the past 3 months.
  • The transition towards the rule of 40 also results in better cash conversion, thus opening the prospect of increased buyback momentum, which could support the share.
  • We like the set-up on the charts and think Block could benefit from some mean-reversion.

Growing graph on the wall interior

Eoneren

Introduction

After a healthy 2023 with gains of over 23%, the stock of diversified fintech, Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), has proven to be a disappointment of sorts in 2024. On a YTD basis, SQ has wobbled, and is down by close

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.95K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BSQKZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BSQKZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQ
--
BSQKZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News