A Packed Week: Peak Earnings Season, A U.S. Presidential Election And A Fed Decision

Nov. 05, 2024 1:30 AM ETGOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, MCD, SHAK, CMG, AVB, PEG, CMI, IT, AEP, HST, APA, MKTX, WMB, FTNT, ANET, HAL, BAX, AAPL:CA, META:CA, GOOG:CA, MSFT:CA, AMZN:CA
Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
220 Followers

Summary

  • Q3 S&P 500 EPS growth expected to come in at 5.1%, the fifth consecutive quarter of growth.
  • All eyes on earnings, the US presidential election and Federal Reserve rate decision this week.
  • Large cap outlier earnings this week: Williams Company, APA Corp., Halliburton.

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

This week will bring more volatility-inducing events than we typically see in a given week. On top of this being the second peak week of earnings season with over 3,700 companies expected to report, Tuesday brings a U.S. presidential election, followed by

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
220 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News