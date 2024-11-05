This week will bring more volatility-inducing events than we typically see in a given week. On top of this being the second peak week of earnings season with over 3,700 companies expected to report, Tuesday brings a U.S. presidential election, followed by
A Packed Week: Peak Earnings Season, A U.S. Presidential Election And A Fed Decision
Summary
- Q3 S&P 500 EPS growth expected to come in at 5.1%, the fifth consecutive quarter of growth.
- All eyes on earnings, the US presidential election and Federal Reserve rate decision this week.
- Large cap outlier earnings this week: Williams Company, APA Corp., Halliburton.
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.