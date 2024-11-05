Cango Inc. (CANG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2024 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jiayuan Lin - Founder and CEO

Ruiyan - Finance Director

Conference Call Participants

Emerson Zhao - Goldman Sachs

Pingyue Wu - CITIC Securities

Jiayuan Lin

[Foreign Language].

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Cango's third quarter 2024 earnings call.

[Foreign Language].

In the third quarter of 2024, Cango's overall business performance remained stable, highlighted by total revenue of RMB26.95 million, and operating profit of RMB35.24 million and a net profit of RMB67.88 million. These solid results were primarily driven by our implementation of stricter cost control and risk management strategies, which significantly improved operational efficiency.

[Foreign Language].

For postal management, we reinforced monitory mechanisms and risk assessments effectively maintaining a low nonperforming loan ratio and ensuring asset quality and stability. As of September 30, our total outstanding loan balance was approximately RMB4.8 billion with M1+ at 3.17% and M3+ at 1.76%. We also reduced our credit risk exposure not fully covered by bad debt allowance for risk assurance liabilities to RMB1.7 billion, the company's total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to approximately RMB3.8 billion, an increase of RMB89.27