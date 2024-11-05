I first wrote about Perma-Fix (NASDAQ:PESI), a waste treatment and disposal company, for Seeking Alpha in November 2021, nearly three years ago. Even then, PESI investors were awaiting the lucrative Hanford Site
Perma-Fix: The Future Is Near
Summary
- Perma-Fix's future looks promising, with the Hanford Site vitrification plant and West Valley contract expected to significantly boost high-margin treatment revenue starting in 2025.
- The company is also developing a proprietary PFAS treatment method, with the first facility operational soon, potentially leading to substantial additional revenue.
- Despite current unprofitability, awarded contracts and upcoming projects suggest PESI could achieve $3.00/share EPS by 2026, making the current stock price a bargain.
- Risks include potential delays and the potential need for expansion, but awarded contracts and long-term revenue streams provide a strong investment case.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PESI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.