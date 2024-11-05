In my Q3 earnings preview of Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), I outlined a $190+ 12-month price target. Since that analysis, the stock has already gained 4.4% in price. Q3 results were excellent, and
Google Q3: Management Remains Composed Amid AI Engine Threat (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Google's Q3 beat EPS by $0.27 and revenue by $2.05B. YouTube revenue over $50B; Cloud grew 35% YoY. Upgraded to Strong Buy; expecting 385% EV growth in 10 years.
- Valuation: WACC 10.38%; projecting 15% revenue CAGR to $1.416T by FY34. EBITDA margin expanding from 36.3% to 40% - FY34 EBITDA of $566.4B. Applying EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.5 for terminal value.
- AI rivals like ChatGPT threaten Google Search; Gemini lags. GOOG must enhance AI capabilities. Despite risks, diversification, and investments in AI and YouTube support a Strong Buy rating.
