Maran Partners Fund Q3 2024 Letter

Dear Partners and Friends,

In the third quarter, the partnership returned +1.0% net of all fees and expenses,1 which brings the year- to-date return to +9.0%, net. Over the past five years, the partnership compounded at a rate of greater than 14% annually, net-just slightly less than a "five-year double."

Investors who care about the long-term preservation and growth of their hard-earned capital are faced with a conundrum. Fixed income securities seem unlikely to keep up with inflation and don't offer the prospect of high absolute returns. Equity index funds, such as the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) , are widely touted as "sure things" over the long term, but their performance over the last decade seems unlikely to prove sustainable (a 13%+ CAGR in the case of SPY) and they are currently filled with expensive stocks. The top handful of holdings in the S&P 500 are Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) , Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) -all amazing companies, but whether they are inexpensive and have large margins of safety is a different question (and the one that investors should care about).2

Obviously, Maran Partners Fund is my solution to this conundrum. Rather than diversify widely via indices that contain many expensive stocks, I have strong conviction that owning a small group of well- researched, quality, growing companies that I believe are trading at fractions-in some cases one-third to one-half-of their fair values is the right approach to protecting and compounding wealth over time. This has proved true over the first near-decade of our partnership's life, and I think it remains the right approach for the coming decades.

Of course, this idiosyncratic approach does not deliver results in a straight line. During good times and bad, I try to remind myself-and you, my partners-that the path to long-term compounding is winding and, well, long. Patience and a willingness to accept volatility are requisite mindsets on the path to wealth creation.

During the inevitable drawdowns and periods in which it seems like we just aren't making much progress, it is necessary to have north stars to guide us-that is, principles on which to rely so that we know we are on the right track. As I have stated in the past, some of these principles are an adherence to deep research, investing with a margin of safety, and independent thought and analysis. Knowing what we own; having confidence our stocks are trading at well less than their intrinsic values and have limited risk of permanent capital loss; and ignoring crowds, trends, and noise are pillars of our approach.

If we ever need a reminder about the power of long-term investing, patience, conviction, contrarianism, and independence, we need look no further than Murray Stahl and his firm, Horizon Kinetics (OTCPK:HKHC).

Last quarter, I introduced Horizon Kinetics as a new top five position (and as a new public company!). As a reminder, Horizon Kinetics completed its merger with Scott's Liquid Gold in August, which brought it public. It now trades under the ticker HKHC.

Horizon Kinetics is an asset management operator and investment holding company that was founded in 1994 with a small amount of capital. Today it is a thriving asset management business (it had approximately $8 billion of assets under management as of August 1, when it last disclosed that figure) that has also built up a sizeable balance sheet of its own (approximately $250 million as of August 1, again, when it was last disclosed).

One of Murray's partners and co-founders, Steven Bregman, published a corporate update to coincide with HK's public listing in which he shares a bit of its history and lays out some of the core principles of the firm. You won't be surprised to learn that I share many of Horizon's principles; we speak the same language as it were. These principles include a focus on value, doing primary research, thinking independently, and having a long-term horizon.

I encourage you to read the whole update to get a better sense of the philosophy and approach behind one of our core positions.

You'll notice the recurring themes of patience and risk avoidance, as in the following two excerpts:

We try to manage investment portfolios the way we try to manage our business: to think about the process of investing, rather than just investments. About what must be done long term to advance one's long-term financial condition while, on the other hand, guarding against the most serious long-term risks.

…

Amid the market's noisy day-to-day fog-of-war character, which tends to induce tactical reactions, the long view induces clearer strategic thinking about building generational wealth and avoiding emergent risks. In that vein, we tried to make our business development strategic in nature, not just about raising more assets (which itself can be counterproductive). Risk avoidance or control precedes each growth effort; the latter can't succeed, at least not serially, without the former.

The power of a long-term horizon coupled with an aversion to risk but a tolerance for volatility is clearly evidenced by HK's largest position, Texas Pacific Land (TPL), which the firm or its predecessors has owned for over 30 years. TPL's market capitalization is now greater than $25 billion, but it was a microcap when Horizon first invested. On a split and dividend-adjusted basis, TPL traded for a dollar or so3 per share in 1994, the year of HK's founding. It recently surpassed $1,000 per share.

Owning a stock that turns a few dollars into more than $1,000 (or for those keeping track at home, a few million dollars into more than $1 billion) is obviously an incredible outcome, but high levels of conviction and equanimity in the face of volatility were required to hold onto the stock. Over the course of those 30 years, TPL experienced a 70%+ drawdown, a few 50%+ drawdowns, several more 40%+ drawdowns, and numerous 30%+, 20%+, and 10%+ drawdowns. The longest drawdown lasted almost six years.

I hope that our portfolio-which, while concentrated compared to many actively managed portfolios, is still more diversified than a single stock-never exhibits quite this level of extreme downward deviation. That said, individual holdings in our portfolio can, and have, experienced such drawdowns. My job is to exercise the judgement to realize when to be decisive, when to be patient, and when I'm wrong and need to move on.

You've got to know when to hold 'em Know when to fold 'em - Kenny Rogers

If TPL had been a private company, its owners never would have had to face the gut-wrenching volatility of its shares. But of course, investors would not have been able to take advantage of the vicissitudes of Mr. Market along the way, and add to their positions, either. There is opportunity in volatility; we just need the temperament to be able to take advantage of it.

The Private Lens

I was talking to an acquaintance of mine recently, and he told me he was thinking about selling his business. He had built it up over a number of decades. The business generated over $300 million of revenue, and it generated mid-cycle EBIT margins in the low double digits. He thought the business might be worth $300 million to $500 million. Indeed, he had already received several offers for the business for around $400 million.

I told him I respected his business and that I might be interested in buying it as well, so I asked if he would sell it to me for $100 million.

Okay, this story is apocryphal-I just made it up. It is obviously absurd. But these types of opportunities exist in the public markets every day. We can buy pieces of businesses that would transact privately at wildly different valuations from those at which they are quoted in the public market.

Over the years, I have used this lens of private ownership of businesses as a mental model or intuition pump to think about our individual holdings and the portfolio as a whole. The perspective does not solely apply to valuation; it is a useful framework for zooming out and remembering to think about what matters in the long term.

If we owned 100% of (or even minority interests in) our portfolio companies, but they were not listed and did not trade every day, we would focus solely on fundamentals (rather than the day-to-day fluctuations in their quoted prices) as signposts regarding progress and value.

Portfolio Update

Our top five positions as of September 30th were Clarus Corp (CLAR), Correios de Portugal (Euronext Lisbon: CTT), Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCPK:HKHC), Turning Point Brands (TPB), and Vistry Group (LSE: VTY). 4

I have tried to balance patience when fundamentals warrant it with ongoing research and pragmatism. There are no "one-decision" stocks. I'm willing to trade around or sell core positions when I think it makes sense.

The fact that the fund was up 1% in the quarter belies the underlying volatility of some of our positions, which ranged from -33% in the case of Clarus to +34% in the case of Turning Point Brands.

Clarus Corp (CLAR)

I believe the private market approach that I discussed above provides a useful alternative perspective on Clarus. Through this lens, we would acknowledge that this is a challenging year for Clarus: the outdoor industry is weak as it moves past a Covid-related pull-forward of demand. But we would also reflect on the fact that Clarus has a large cash balance and no debt. It should generate additional free cash flow this year. Its brands remain strong and are being positioned to reaccelerate in the coming years. Ultimately, I believe the private value of Clarus's brands is significantly higher than where the stock is currently trading in the public market.

Clarus' enterprise value (based on the estimated year-end cash balance) as this letter goes to print is just under $100 million. Clarus recently sold its bullet and ammunition business for $175 million. If it put its remaining two businesses up for sale, it's hard to know exactly where the bids might come in, but I think reasonable people would conclude that each business (Black Diamond Equipment and Rhino Rack/MAXTRAX) might be worth between $150 million and $250 million. In total, Clarus owns brands that would probably sell in private transactions for a total of $300 to $500 million. Given the challenging environment, bids might come in at the low end of this range if Clarus were to sell in the near-term. If the businesses were generating $40 - $50 million of EBITDA in a year or two, then perhaps the higher end of the range would be in play.

$300 million of value for the remaining brands implies a stock price of about $10/sh. $500 million of value for the remaining brands implies a stock price of about $15/sh. Clarus is in the process of selling PEIPS, its avalanche transceiver business, and has meaningful real estate in the Salt Lake City area (together just under $1 per share of additional value). Clarus is trading for ~$4/sh and should have almost $2/sh of net cash on its balance sheet by year-end. I continue to think this is a highly asymmetric situation.

Why is Clarus languishing at a sub-$100 million enterprise value? Yes, business isn't great; earnings are going to come in lower than initially hoped this year. But it also appears that several large holders of the stock sold significant volumes in the third quarter for non-fundamental reasons.

Clarus was a tiny position relative to these funds' assets under management. As Clarus fell below $5/sh (becoming a "penny stock" in the eyes of certain brokers), these funds may have effectively become forced sellers. Clarus's executive chairman, who already owned over 15% of the company, was a buyer on the weakness, adding over $1 million to his holdings. I believe management is aligned and motivated to close the gap to fair value over time.

I enjoyed the recent podcast episode with Black Diamond Equipment founder Peter Metcalf on How I Built This.

As a reminder, the brand traces its roots to Chouinard Equipment Ltd., which gave birth to both Patagonia and Black Diamond Equipment in the late '80s. The stock market is currently pricing BD for death, but as the podcast highlights, it was doing $5-7 million of revenue in '89-'91. Therefore, it has grown at a mid- teens CAGR for 25 years-not exactly evidence of a brand in decline.

Correios de Portugal, S.A. (OTCPK:CTTPY, Euronext Lisbon: CTT)

Business for CTT was solid in the first half, and I expect a strong holiday season for their Iberian parcels business. The company is slowly executing on its sum-of-the-parts unlocking strategy (separating the bank and monetizing the real estate holdings) and has been consistently buying back shares.

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCPK:HKHC)

Discussed above.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands was a bright spot in the quarter. The market is starting to catch on to what we have seen unfolding at TPB: A secular tailwind in its Zig Zag business; continued share gains and price increases in its Stoker's business; and the growth of FRE in the white pouch oral nicotine market. If you missed it, please see last quarter's letter for a more detailed write-up on TPB.

Vistry Group PLC (OTCPK:BVHMF, LSE: VTY)

Vistry appreciated by 10% in the third quarter, but it has since given back all that ground and then some. Vistry had a hiccup in its transition to a pure-play partnerships business, as it discovered that it had under- accrued certain expenses in one of its legacy homebuilding regions. Given the relatively new management team and ongoing business model shift (which should, once complete, position Vistry as a capital-light, high ROIC business), I am cautiously giving the company the benefit of the doubt that this was an isolated issue and now behind them.

Conclusion

Thank you for the trust that you demonstrate in me year after year. I sincerely appreciate your partnership, as well as all of the pushback, feedback, ideas, introductions, and referrals that you share and make.

I continue to have the majority of my family's investment capital invested in the partnership alongside yours. I look forward to writing again in January. In the meantime, don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or would like to discuss the partnership further.

Sincerely, Dan Roller

