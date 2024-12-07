9 Stocks I'm Buying As The Market Reaches A Rare Level Of Speculative Fervor

With every new all-time high hit by the Big Tech-driven indices, the FOMO gets a little worse. But at the same time, with each new high, the valuation of the market's

It's a tough time to be a dividend investor.

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!