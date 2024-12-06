TLTW: Bullish Bonds? Then Avoid TLTW
Summary
- TLTW, a passively managed fund with a 0.35% expense ratio, writes one-month covered call options on TLT, boosting yield but capping gains.
- TLTW's TTM yield is 14.16%, significantly higher than TLT's 3.95%, making it attractive for income-focused investors despite its price downtrend.
- TLTW outperforms TLT in downtrends due to its income from premiums but underperforms in rapid recoveries.
- TLTW suits investors seeking high monthly distributions and lower volatility, while TLT is better for those bullish on a strong bond rally.
