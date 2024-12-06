Market Drifting Higher, Punctuated By Dramatic Tech Earnings

MarsYu

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Brian Stewart, welcome back to Wall Street Breakfast. Great to be talking to you again as we head into the weekend.

Brian Stewart: Lovely to talk to you again.

RS: So what are you digesting this week? What are you seeing? What are you feeling like is the most important thing to share with investors?

BS: I think if I was going to sum up market activity in the last couple of weeks, as briefly as possible, I'd say it's a drift higher, punctuated by a few dramatic tech earnings stories that have done enough to sort of stoke the larger AI fire enough to keep the upward momentum churning.

So specifically, Marvell (MRVL) came out. They've risen 31% in the past week. This is after a strong earnings for the semiconductor company, boosted largely by AI. As an example of that, their data center sales rose, almost doubled from last year.

Similarly, an interesting story along this front would be Salesforce (CRM), which had kind of a mixed earnings results actually. It missed on earnings, it beat on revenue, and then had soft guidance as it related to the estimates going into the results.

However, investors took it all in stride that drove the stock higher by about 11% the day after earnings report. And this was largely because of momentum and its AI platform, Agentforce. So that was a real glass half full situation where investors have decided that any hint of AI momentum, AI progress is going to drive a stock higher, even if the overall results are a little questionable.

RS: Anything else to point to in terms of the tech sector or things that may give more color to these points or may kind of guide investors a little bit when they're talking about tech and AI and the plays to make and what to watch out for there?

BS: Yeah. An interesting story that's emerged over the past month really has been AppLovin. (APP) is the ticker. It's up 14% in the past week. This is continuing momentum since its earnings report earlier in November.

So it's basically been a month since the earnings report and it's up about 124% since it released its earnings. It spiked 46% the day after earnings and then another 70% the day after that. So it really built momentum that's kept up over the last month, and it’s really seen as an AI play.

This is a software company that produces software for apps to use to monetize market and track data. So it's a B2B play. It's a general sort of e-commerce, e-economics play, and also a software or an AI play because the software uses a lot of AI and shows 66% growth year-over-year. So I think that it just shows that there's a real appetite, especially for any stock that's sort of under the radar that can sell itself as an AI play.

If you can make yourself known as an AI player and you haven't already had that pop in the past year or so, you're going to get a lot of attention if you can kind of raise your hand and draw investor attention.

RS: Some stocks that get a lot of investor attention are the Magnificent Seven stocks, a group of stocks that we've talked about. This year, last year, whether or not every player within that designation of being a Magnificent Seven, are they really magnificent? Do they deserve that designation?

A lot of questioning or some questioning of that throughout this year, but they may be back for now or forever, or what are your thoughts about the Magnificent Seven these days?

BS: The last week, especially in the absence of other catalysts and tech being in focus with the sprinkling of earnings reports that have come out, have really seen a resurgence of the Mag 7 stocks and a reemergence of them as the strength within the major markets.

Just as examples, all seven of the Magnificent Seven are up in the past week. Even on the downside or even on the low end of that spectrum, you have Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) are up about 3%. And then on the high end, you have Meta (META) up 80%, you have NVIDIA (NVDA) up 7% and Tesla (TSLA) up 7%.

And Tesla is a good example of the forward momentum for any of these stocks that are sort of labeled as AI, AI beneficiaries or just sort of next gen tech developers. It's up 7% the past week, as I said, and up 47% for the past month of doubling in the last six months.

This is a really a bet on the overall sort of presumed friendly regulatory environment in the Trump administration, along with the overall optimism for technology in general.

RS: Speaking of optimism, forward momentum, excitement about who we have in the government or to come anyways in 2025 is crypto and Bitcoin. And they hit that not all important number, but certainly a nice target to hit that everybody is very or crypto enthusiasts are very excited about.

We've been talking about Bitcoin hitting 100,000. They hit it. What are your thoughts? What are you seeing? How are you seeing the market react to that? How are you seeing investors react to that?

BS: To your point about sort of the regulatory environment being the key motivator recently for Bitcoin, the catalyst that took it over the top for 100,000 was the naming or the presumed nomination of a pro-crypto candidate to head the SEC, Trump named Paul Atkins as the person who was going to fill that role.

And so this just underlined the pro-regulatory environment that crypto is likely to see over the next four years, and that drove Bitcoin above 104,000 on Thursday. Remember, it was just below 68,000 the Monday before the election. So it's been up more than 50% since Trump won that.

The question then becomes what's next, right? Is it a 100,000 and then some consolidation? Is it a pullback? What's going on in the future? And looking at the responses among Seeking Alpha analysts, a lot of split on whether or not the – there's an underlying adoption that's about to happen.

So on the sort of bearish side, there's the idea that Bitcoin is inherently a volatile asset and you'll see it run up in periods like this, but you also see it kind of fall off the cliff once the momentum peters out. So there's a fear that this might be a near-term top and we should sort of get ready for a roller coaster.

But then on the other side, on the bullish side, we have analysts who are pointing to longer-term adoption with the Trump administration sort of in the middle of that. So, for instance, there's one of our analysts, Kennan Mell, who suggested that if a strategic Bitcoin reserve comes into play, that could drive Bitcoin over the next several years with a target of something like 400,000 within five years.

So whether or not this is just a staging for the next rally or whether or not this is sort of the peak in the near-term is going to matter a lot on how the overall investing public decides to embrace Bitcoin.

RS: And what are you thinking in terms of broad picture markets? What are you seeing coming out of this week and going into next week? Where are your thoughts?

BS: So one of the interesting aspects of the market, especially this past week has been a slight split, a bifurcation between the tech stocks and the kind of older economy blue chippers. So, for instance, the S&P 500 has finished higher in 11 out of the last 12 days. However, none of those days included a 1% gain or more, and only four of those increases were more than 0.5%.

So you have a market that's just sort of edging higher day-after-day. And within that, you have the NASDAQ rising in four of the last five days, but the Dow is only higher in two of those last five days. And if you look at some of the losers among the bigger cap stocks in the last week or so, you'll see some old economy names at the top of that list and not ones moving on a catalyst, but ones that are just sort of losing momentum.

So (UPS) is a good example of that. It's down about 5% in the past week. This is after it jumped about 5% after earnings in late October, but it hasn't been able to hold that momentum. It's actually now trading below where it was before that earnings report.

So even though there was sort of initial positive reaction of that, there still seems to be an underlying concern about the economy that has people a little worried. And this kind of rolls into the JOBS data and the upcoming CPI that's coming out next week, and then the Fed meeting, which is later this month, whether or not the Fed can engineer that soft landing, kind of get inflation under control while making sure the economy keeps humming.

RS: Were there any tells from Jerome Powell's speech on Wednesday of this week that gave any insight into where the Fed may land? No pun intended, truly.

BS: The market seems to be consolidating on predicting a cut of 25 basis points. Just before Thanksgiving, it was about a 50-50 shot. There was a 52% chance of a rate cut baked into the market. Now it's just over 70%.

So you're looking at a situation where it's still up in the air, what they're going to do, but the market is definitely leaning towards another cut. And then I think we're going to have to review the Fed's rhetoric after the meeting to decide sort of what 2025 has in store for those – for monetary policy.

RS: We're recording this before the jobs report. So Kim Khan is going to get more into that on Sunday's Wall Street Brunch. But what are your thoughts heading into the jobs report? And if you have any thoughts on jobless claims this week, where you – where would you say the market is holding when it comes to those points of data?

BS: The last JOBS report was kind of a mess. It was low, disappointing, but also affected by strikes and weather events and wasn't really a good indicator of anything. It's such an outlier that it's hard to take into account.

But overall, headed into this week's report, which listeners will have and we don't, but the hope is for a rebound. And the question is how much will it rebound? And there has been a softening of the labor market in recent months. And there's also been a more corporate layoff announcements that have been happening in the past several months.

So there are signs that there might be some weakening in the JOBS market. And so the question becomes for the Fed whether or not they can afford to keep rates high in the face of a softening economy.

RS: And what else should investors be looking at or paying attention to in the coming week?

BS: So along with the economic data, which is going to give us a good sign of what the Fed might be thinking, there's also some tech earnings next week. It's a pretty light schedule in terms of earnings, but Oracle (ORCL) and Adobe (ADBE) are reporting. These are software companies that have been promoting their AI capabilities.

So along with kind of a Salesforce situation, investors might want to get ready to look under the hood for whatever AI information that these companies might be able to give. There's a couple of big homebuilders coming out. Lennar (LEN) and Toll Brothers (TOL) are announcing.

So that's another set of earnings that have a larger economic implication. You can get an idea of the housing market from the earnings reports from there. So even if you're not an investor in those particular companies, it might be of interest just as you're sort of plotting your 2025 strategy and then more retailers are on the way.

The retail earnings going into the past week have been very sort of company specific. Some have done well, some have them poorly. We have Costco (COST) reporting earnings, which is a lower-price provider, a large part of the market. So that should be a good signal.

And then you also have Macy's (M), which is a large department store chain. And then you have GameStop (GME), which doesn't really trade as a retailer because of its sort of meme stock street cred, but it is sort of an interesting data point nonetheless.

RS: Anything you want to say as a last point, speaking of retail, on the Black Friday numbers and any context or color you want to throw out there?

BS: It seems like the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start. I don't think investors have been disappointed by that at all. If anything, I think that's played a little bit into the staging for the recent kind of tick higher in stocks, I think if that data had come in disappointing, then we'd probably see a step down for the market, just worries about the overall economic picture. But because that was strong, it allowed the market to keep sort of focused on technology and the AI trade.

RS: In this questionable economy, what do you attribute the strong showing on Black Friday to?

BS: Honestly people are ready for a happy Christmas. I know that's kind of a ridiculous bit of insight, but prices have stabilized to the point where I think people are able to avoid making the hard sort of pricing decisions that they had to make in previous years, such as, I'm going to go downscale in my purchases because I just can't afford higher scale things.

So I think people are able to avoid having to kind of slip down the price scale that way. Even with the weakening of the jobs market, I mean, unemployment rate is still a little bit above 4%. So it's not in a recession zone or anywhere near it. So I think people have money to spend and I think prices are as appealing as they've been in a long time.