Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to submit its first fiscal quarter earnings sheet on December 18, 2024 and I believe the memory maker has a strong chance to beat earnings estimates as well as impress investors with its
Why Micron Could Double Its Valuation
Summary
- Micron is poised for a strong earnings release on December 18, 2024, driven by a high-bandwidth memory ramp and favorable EPS estimate revisions.
- Micron's HBM3E chip is expected to significantly boost revenue and could lead to gross margin gains in FY 2025. The market outlook is very favorable as well.
- Micron is buying back a lot of its own shares, and strong market conditions in the memory market in FY 2025 could lead to more capital returns.
- Micron offers a compelling investment opportunity in the memory market, trading at a below 8.0X P/E ratio, which is well below the historical and industry averages.
- Risks include potential disappointments in HBM3E shipments and gross margin growth, but the overall outlook remains highly positive for FY 2025.
