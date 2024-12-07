Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Investors next week will be looking for the print on November inflation on Wednesday, a week before the Federal Reserve’s next meeting. Meanwhile, the European Union will release its latest data on industrial production for October.

The earnings season window continues, with the number of releases coming to a trickle. The big names scheduled to report include Oracle (ORCL), Adobe (ADBE), Broadcom (AVGO), Costco Wholesale (COST), Toll Brothers (TOL), and Ciena (CIEN).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, December 9 - Oracle, Toll Brothers, and Casey’s General Stores (CASY). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, December 10 - AutoZone (AZO), Ferguson Enterprises (FERG), GameStop (GME), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI), and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, December 11 - Adobe. See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, December 12 - Broadcom, Costco Wholesale, and Ciena. See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility Watch: The most overbought stocks per their 14-day relative strength index include HUMBL (OTCPK:HMBL) and Oriental Rise (ORIS). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) and Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB). Short interest is elevated on B. Riley (RILY) and Medical Properties Trust (MPW).

IPO Watch: ServiceTitan (TTAN) is expected to price its $501.6M IPO on Wednesday and to begin trading on Thursday. The lockup for Tempus AI (TEM) will expire on Wednesday.

Dividend Watch: Companies that have an ex-dividend coming next week include Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), UnitedHealth (UNH), FedEx (FDX), Travelers (TRV