Wayfair: Increased Spending Lowers Its Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

Dec. 06, 2024 10:17 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W) Stock1 Comment
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Wayfair's Q3 2024 results were largely in-line with expectations.
  • It expects increased spending in Q4 2024, reducing its adjusted EBITDA margins compared to Q3 2024.
  • Wayfair may now end up with $450 million to $475 million in 2024 adjusted EBITDA, not including the impact of $400 million in equity compensation.
  • Around 50% of Wayfair's inventory comes from China, resulting in some exposure to additional tariffs.
  • Wayfair is still trading at a high multiple to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, given that sales growth is flat to slightly negative currently.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Wayfair Store

patty_c

Wayfair's (NYSE:W) Q3 2024 results were largely in-line with expectations, but its guidance for Q4 2024 indicated plans for higher spending and consequently lower adjusted EBITDA margins. Wayfair expects 2% to 4% adjusted EBITDA margins in Q4 2024

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Note: The free trial offer is valid only for people who have not subscribed to Distressed Value Investing previously.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
11.32K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About W Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on W

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
W
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News