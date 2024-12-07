Kymera: Protein Degradation Could Drive Dupixent-Like Value

Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Kymera Therapeutics' KT-474, partnered with Sanofi, is in Phase 2 trials for Hidradenitis Suppurativa and Atopic Dermatitis, with completion of studies expected mid-2026.
  • KT-621, a STAT6 degrader for immuno-inflammatory disorders, shows promise with Phase 1 data expected in the first half of 2025.
  • The company has $911 million in cash, sufficient to fund operations into mid-2027, covering key milestones and pipeline developments.
  • KT-295 is another candidate in its pipeline, being developed as a TYK2 protein degrader to target inflammatory disorders like IBD.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Science, laboratory and teacher with students in classroom for learning, education and research at medical university. School, chemistry and woman with people for experiment, studying and teaching

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) is in the process of developing IRAK4 protein degrader KT-474 [SAR444656], with partner Sanofi (SNY), in phase 2 clinical studies. That is, it is in the process of being investigated in two phase 2b

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis
13.34K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KYMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KYMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KYMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News