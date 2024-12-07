SoundHound AI: The Voice Behind Restaurant Revolution

Summary

  • Initially skeptical, I now see SoundHound's big potential in the QSR industry, with partnerships already secured with 7 of the top 20 global QSR brands and over 10,000 restaurant deployments.
  • I see significant growth potential in their 0.1% market share of the $14 billion food automation market, assuming their AI voice agents gain positive market acceptance over the next year.
  • The company is well diversified beyond automotive and QSRs, now spanning financial services, healthcare, and insurance sectors.
  • I'm concerned about potential viral social media backlash if AI ordering systems fail, similar to McDonald's discontinuation of IBM's system. Additionally, the stock seems overbought at the moment.
  • Overall, I believe SoundHound is a buy. However, I anticipate a pullback as the current excitement cools off, which is why I’ve only initiated a small position in the stock for now.

Vintage Drive-Thru Speakers

sstop/E+ via Getty Images

I've been closely watching SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) from the sidelines over the past week. Initially, I was (very) skeptical about the market adoption of their AI voice agents, particularly in the QSR industry, as myself, I am not keen on

This article was written by

