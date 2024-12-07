TD Bank: Massive Overreaction (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Toronto-Dominion Bank released its earnings Thursday. The release was mixed, beating on revenue but missing on adjusted earnings.
- The stock slid 7% after the earnings release came out, probably because management announced on the subsequent call that it would be withdrawing 2025 guidance.
- Nevertheless, there was much that was good in the release, including high revenue growth and an overall strong showing from Canadian retail and wholesale banking.
- When I last covered TD, I rated it a hold because in the third quarter, an AML fine provision erased all of its quarterly profit.
- Since then, TD's revenue and earnings have gone up while its stock price has gone down. Accordingly, I am upgrading my rating to buy.
