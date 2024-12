Founded in 2015, Rowan Street Capital is a private investment fund focused on long-term ownership of, what we believe to be, a few exceptional businesses. We seek to invest in excellent management with demonstrable history of treating shareholders as partners. Our Northstar is “Only The Best Will Do”. Our goal is to be good stewards of capital for our investors. We believe in having the majority of our personal net worths invested in Rowan Street as we want our investors financial fortunes to move in lockstep with ours, which is why we refer to our investors as Partners. Our compensation is 100% based on performance. We follow a simple investment framework: Buy great companies, Don’t overpay, Be Patient!