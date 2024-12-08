The US dollar advanced against all the G10 currencies last week but the Swiss franc turned in a most mixed performance against emerging market currencies. The US 10-year yield fell for the third consecutive week and near 4.16%, it
Week Ahead: 4 G10 Central Banks Meet, 3 To Cut, Brazil To Hike 75 Bp And U.S. CPI May Hold Key To FOMC
- The US dollar advanced against all the G10 currencies last week but the Swiss franc turned in a most mixed performance against emerging market currencies.
- The week ahead features four G10 central bank meetings, and Brazil's central bank.
- On the heels of the firm jobs data, the US is likely to report the second consecutive increase in the year-over-year headline CPI.
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense
